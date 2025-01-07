AC Milan Stuns Inter Milan 3-2 to Claim Supercoppa Italiana Glory

In a breathtaking encounter that will be remembered for its late drama and high-intensity action, AC Milan emerged victorious over Inter Milan, clinching the 2024-2025 Supercoppa Italiana with a 3-2 win at the magnificent Al-Awwal Park in Saudi Arabia. The match was a spectacle from start to finish, with both teams showcasing their attacking prowess and tactical discipline.

Late Drama Sees AC Milan Take the Trophy

The contest, officiated by Marco Guida with VAR assistance from Paolo Valeri, was a tense affair that saw both sides exchange blows until the final whistle. Lautaro Martínez and Mehdi Taremi found the net for Inter Milan, while Theo Hernández, Christian Pulisic, and a last-minute goal from Tammy Abraham sealed the win for AC Milan.

The first half saw a late surge from Inter Milan, with Martínez scoring in injury time (45+1′) to give his side a crucial 1-0 lead going into the break. However, AC Milan would respond strongly in the second half, with Theo Hernández narrowing the gap early on, and Pulisic equalizing in the 80th minute. The match culminated in a heart-stopping finish, with Abraham scoring the winner in the dying seconds (90+3′), securing AC Milan's victory.

Lineups and Tactics: A Battle of Formations

Inter Milan, led by Simone Inzaghi, set up in a defensive 3-5-2 formation, with Yann Sommer guarding the goal. The defensive trio of Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij, and Yann Bisseck were tasked with keeping AC Milan at bay, while wing-backs Denzel Dumfries and Federico Dimarco provided width and support. In midfield, Nicolò Barella, Hakan Çalhanoglu, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan controlled the game, with Lautaro Martínez and Mehdi Taremi leading the line up front.

On the other hand, AC Milan, under the guidance of Sérgio Conceição, adopted a 4-3-3 formation. Mike Maignan kept goal, while Theo Hernández, Malick Thiaw, Fikayo Tomori, and Emerson Royal formed the defense. The midfield trio of Tijjani Reijnders, Youssouf Fofana, and Yunus Musah provided stability, while the attacking force comprised Álex Jiménez, Álvaro Morata, and Christian Pulisic. Both teams boasted strong benches, with Inter's Marcus Thuram and Piotr Zielinski, and Milan's Tammy Abraham and Rafael Leão ready to make an impact.

First Half: Inter's Late Surge, Milan's Resilience

The first half was largely a tactical battle, with both sides testing each other’s defense. Inter Milan made an early change in the 35th minute, with Kristjan Asllani replacing Hakan Çalhanoglu. As the match approached halftime, it appeared that the teams would head into the break level. However, Lautaro Martínez had other plans, striking a crucial goal in the dying seconds of the first half (45+1′) to give Inter a 1-0 advantage.

Second Half: A Rollercoaster of Goals and Cards

The second half proved to be a thrilling affair, with goals and intensity flowing freely. Just two minutes after the restart, Mehdi Taremi added another for Inter, making it 2-0. But AC Milan wasn’t ready to give up, and within five minutes, Theo Hernández scored to pull one back for Milan, bringing the game to life.

As the match wore on, the yellow cards began to pile up, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Denzel Dumfries, and Francesco Tomori all cautioned. Milan made a crucial substitution in the 60th minute, with Rafael Leão replacing Álex Jiménez, while Inter brought on Piotr Zielinski for Mkhitaryan.

The tension mounted as Milan pushed for the equalizer, and in the 80th minute, Christian Pulisic delivered, scoring a superb goal to level the score at 2-2. As both teams battled for the winning goal, it was Tammy Abraham who rose to the occasion, securing the win with a dramatic last-minute strike (90+3′) to hand AC Milan the Supercoppa Italiana title.

Milan's Late Show Seals Supercoppa Glory

AC Milan’s resilience and determination in the second half saw them overturn a 2-0 deficit to secure a thrilling 3-2 victory. The win not only earned them the Supercoppa Italiana trophy but also demonstrated their ability to thrive under pressure in one of the most fiercely contested encounters of the season.

This match will undoubtedly go down as one of the classics in Italian football, as both teams gave their all in a battle for supremacy. With the season still young, the Supercoppa victory provides AC Milan with a crucial boost as they look to build momentum in both domestic and European competitions.