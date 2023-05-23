Neeraj Chopra Attains World No. 1 Ranking in Men’s Javelin Throw

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra claimed World No. 1 position in the men’s javelin throw rankings for the first time ever in his career.
Neeraj Chopra topped the charts with 1455 points, surpassing the reigning world champion Anderson Peters from Grenada. Anderson held the second position with 1433 points.
Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic was third with 1416 points.
Sports Authority of India (SAI) informed about Chopra’s feat through Twitter. The SAI wrote, "India’s Golden Boy is now World No. 1. Olympian @Neeraj_chopra1 attains the career-high rank to become World's No. 1 in Men's Javelin Throw event. Many congratulations Neeraj!"
Last year, the Tokyo Olympics gold medalist won the Diamond League Final in Zurich to become the first Indian to do so. The ace javelin thrower registered a throw of 88.44 meters in his second attempt, enough to win the contest and add another feather to his cap.
He will be in action at the Fanny Blankers-Koen Games in Netherlands on June 4.