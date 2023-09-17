Neeraj Chopra Bags 2nd Position in Diamond League Finals

Neeraj Chopra's performance in the Diamond League 2023 Finals saw him struggle as he fouled his first two attempts. His best throw of the day came during his second attempt, marking a throw of 83.80 meters. His series for the event included foul, 83.80m, 81.37m, foul, 80.74m, and 80.90m. This event marked his first throw below 85 meters for the season.