Neeraj Chopra Bags 2nd Position in Diamond League Finals

Indian Javelin sensation Neeraj Chopra secured a second-place finish in the Diamond League finals held in Eugene.
Despite challenging windy conditions at the Hayward Field, Neeraj Chopra achieved a throw of 83.80 meters. Jakub Vadlejch from the Czech Republic clinched the top spot with a throw of 84.24 meters, while Finland's Oliver Helander secured third place with his best effort of 83.74 meters.
Neeraj Chopra's performance in the Diamond League 2023 Finals saw him struggle as he fouled his first two attempts. His best throw of the day came during his second attempt, marking a throw of 83.80 meters. His series for the event included foul, 83.80m, 81.37m, foul, 80.74m, and 80.90m. This event marked his first throw below 85 meters for the season.
Despite this, Neeraj Chopra's earlier achievements in the season had secured his place in the Diamond League Finals, where he had qualified in the third position. In the 2022 Diamond League Finals in Zurich, he had emerged victorious with an impressive throw of 88.44 meters.
The Diamond League Finals victory went to Jakub Vadlejch, who secured the title for the third time with his best throw of 84.24 meters, achieved during his sixth and final attempt. Vadlejch, who had previously won bronze at the Budapest Worlds and silver at the Tokyo Olympics, had also clinched the Diamond League title in 2017 and 2018.
Interestingly, it was at the same venue where Neeraj Chopra had finished second in the 2022 World Championships. With a personal best of 89.94 meters, Neeraj Chopra has enjoyed a remarkable season, securing victories at two individual DL meetings in Doha and Lausanne before making history with a gold medal win at the World Championships last month.