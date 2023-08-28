Neeraj Chopra Scripts History; 1st Indian to Bag Gold in WAC 2023

Ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra scripted history by becoming the first Indian to bag gold medal at the World Athletics Championships during the early hours of Monday in Budapest.
With a remarkable throw of 88.17 m, Chopra bagged the first-ever gold by edging out Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem by less than a meter at the final of men’s javelin throw event.
Throughout the event, the athlete displayed consistent excellence. He achieved distances of 86.32 m, 84.64m, 87.73m and 83.98m.
Meanwhile, two other Indian athletes, Kishore Jena and DP Manu with former securing a commendable fifth position while the latter finished in sixth place.
It may be mentioned that Chopra is now the only second Indian, after great shooter Abhinav Bindra, to hold both Olympic and World Championships titles at the same time.
Earlier on July 1, Chorpra clinched the gold medal in the Lausanne Diamond League 2023 with the best throw of 87.66 m.
It was Neeraj's return from an injury that had caused him to miss some competitions after his win at Diamond League 2023 event in Doha in May.