Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold at Paavo Nurmi Games 2024

Neeraj Chopra, India's top javelin thrower and current Olympic champion, secured the gold medal at the Paavo Nurmi Games 2024 in Turku, Finland on Tuesday. His winning throw of 85.97m in the third attempt marked a triumphant return to form.
Finland's Toni Keranen achieved a personal best of 84.19m, earning him the silver medal, while Oliver Helander, also from Finland, settled for bronze with a throw of 83.96m. Notably, Helander had edged out Neeraj in a previous meet.
Neeraj, preparing to defend his Olympic title in Paris later this year, began his season with a strong performance at the Doha Diamond League, where he threw 88.36m for a second-place finish. His subsequent gold at the Federation Cup in Bhubaneswar, with a throw of 82.27m, underscored his consistency.
Despite missing a recent event in Czechia due to a minor muscle issue, Neeraj returned to top form in Turku, showcasing his prowess with a series of impressive throws including an 85.97m, which secured his victory at the Paavo Nurmi Games.
The competition also featured notable performances from other athletes, including Germany's Max Dehning and Trinidad and Tobago's Keshorn Walcott, each demonstrating their skill in the challenging field of javelin throwing.