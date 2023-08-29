Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Is Winning Hearts of Netizens, Know Why

The mother of ‘Golden Boy’ Neeraj Chopra is winning the hearts of the people after she answered gracefully to a reporter when asked about his son’s win over a Pakistani athlete.
Neeraj Chopra has become the world champion after winning a gold medal at World Athlete Championships in Budapest.
With a remarkable throw of 88.17m, Chopra bagged the first-ever gold for the country by edging out Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem by less than a meter at the final of men’s javelin throw event.
After winning the gold medal, several media channels have approached the parents of the world champion.
During a press conference, a reporter asked his mother, Saroj Devi of how she felt to see her son beating a Pakistani athlete. To this, she gracefully replied, “Look, all have come to play in the field. One or the other will definitely win. So, there is no question of being from Pakistan or Haryana.”
“It is a matter of happiness. Even if that Pakistani had won, there would have been great happiness,” she added.
Her reply has won the hearts of the netizens praising her stating that the ‘whole family is gold’.
Meanwhile, Neeraj Chopra revealed how fond he is of Arshad and the act he won a silver medal made him happy.