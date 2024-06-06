West Indies T20 World Cup Squad 2024: Complete List of Team Players and Name

In this piece, we're delving into the exciting realm of cricket as we unravel the West Indies Squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Scheduled to unfold in the captivating landscapes of the United States of America and the vibrant West Indies from June 2, 2024, this tournament is a beloved spectacle cherished by cricket aficionados worldwide. With its trademark blend of high-octane batting and thrilling bowling performances, the ICC T20 World Cup never fails to captivate audiences.

Steering the West Indies squad in this exhilarating journey is none other than Nicholas Pooran, a dynamic leader poised to lead his team to glory. As we embark on this exploration, we'll uncover the diverse talents and strategic prowess that define the West Indies Squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

As the tournament kicks off on June 2, 2024, with an electrifying clash between the United States of America and Canada, anticipation runs high for a riveting showcase of cricketing excellence. Join us as we navigate through the twists and turns of this thrilling cricketing adventure, set against the backdrop of joint hosting by the United States and the West Indies.

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 West Indies Squad and T20

With a win percentage of 51.42% in international T20 cricket tournaments, the West Indies team showcases a formidable competitive streak. As they gear up for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, they find themselves placed in Group C alongside New Zealand, Afghanistan, Uganda, and Papua New Guinea. This grouping sets the stage for an exhilarating clash of cricketing prowess. Now, let's delve into the roster of the West Indies squad for this highly anticipated tournament, where talent and strategy converge to shape the destiny of cricketing glory.