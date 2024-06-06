Netherlands T20 World Cup Squad 2024: Complete List of Team Players and Name

The ninth edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is set to unfold from June 2 to 29, 2024, taking place across the Caribbean Islands and the United States of America (USA). This premier event will feature 20 teams, organized into four distinct groups. Each team will compete against every other team in their group once.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super-8 stage, where they will be re-organized into two groups of four. The leading two teams from each Super-8 group will then progress to the semi-finals.

The semi-finals are scheduled for June 27 in Guyana and Trinidad, with the championship match set for June 29 in Bridgetown, Barbados.

The Netherlands squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 includes a 15-member team

Scott Edwards (c)

Aryan Dutt

Bas de Leede

Daniel Doram

Fred Klaassen

Logan van Beek

Max O'Dowd

Michael Levitt

Paul van Meekeren

Sybrand Engelbrecht

Teja Nidamanuru

Tim Pringle

Vikram Singh

Viv Kingma

Wesley Barresi

Traveling reserve

Kyle Klein

