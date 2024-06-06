Sports

Netherlands T20 World Cup Squad 2024: Complete List of Team Players and Name

Pratidin Bureau

The ninth edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is set to unfold from June 2 to 29, 2024, taking place across the Caribbean Islands and the United States of America (USA). This premier event will feature 20 teams, organized into four distinct groups. Each team will compete against every other team in their group once.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super-8 stage, where they will be re-organized into two groups of four. The leading two teams from each Super-8 group will then progress to the semi-finals.

The semi-finals are scheduled for June 27 in Guyana and Trinidad, with the championship match set for June 29 in Bridgetown, Barbados.

The Netherlands squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 includes a 15-member team

  •  Scott Edwards (c)

  •  Aryan Dutt

  •  Bas de Leede

  •  Daniel Doram

  •  Fred Klaassen

  •  Logan van Beek

  •  Max O'Dowd

  •  Michael Levitt

  •  Paul van Meekeren

  •  Sybrand Engelbrecht

  •  Teja Nidamanuru

  •  Tim Pringle

  •  Vikram Singh

  •  Viv Kingma

  •  Wesley Barresi

Traveling reserve

  •  Kyle Klein

Following an impressive performance in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, the Dutch team is set to build on their momentum as they compete in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the Caribbean Islands and the United States.

  • Scott Edwards will once again captain the Netherlands.

  •  The squad features reliable players such as Max O’Dowd, Teja Nidamanuru, Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, and Sybrand Engelbrecht in the batting lineup.

  •  Veterans Colin Ackermann and Roelof van der Merwe have been left out of the squad.

  •  The pace attack includes experienced bowlers Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Logan van Beek, and Vivian Kingma.

  •  Aryan Dutt, known for his clever off-breaks, will lead the spin department.

  •  Tim Pringle (left-arm orthodox spinner) and Sybrand Engelbrecht (right-arm off-spinner) will support Aryan Dutt.

  •  The Netherlands are in Group D, along with South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

  •  The Dutch will open their campaign against Nepal on June 4.

  •  They will face South Africa on June 8.

  •  The match against Bangladesh will take place on June 13.

  •  They will play against Sri Lanka on June 17.

