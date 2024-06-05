T20 World Cup 2024 Broadcast: Where to watch & all channel numbers

The Indian men’s cricket team aims to end a 17-year trophy drought at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, taking place in June across the West Indies and the USA.
India crowned the first T20 World Cup champions in 2007 under MS Dhoni's captaincy, but has not clinched the title since. The team reached the final in 2014 but fell to Sri Lanka. In the most recent edition in 2022, India exited in the semi-finals after losing to eventual champions England.
Currently ranked number one in the T20I world standings, India will be captained by Rohit Sharma, with Hardik Pandya serving as vice-captain for the 2024 tournament. The squad also features prominent players like Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. India is placed in Group A alongside hosts USA, Canada, Ireland, and traditional rivals Pakistan.
India kicks off their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Ireland on June 5 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. The highly anticipated match against Pakistan is scheduled at the same venue on June 9, followed by a game against the USA. India's final group-stage match against Canada will be held in Florida.
This year's tournament features 20 teams, four more than the previous edition held in Australia in 2022. These teams are split into four groups of five. The top two teams from each group will progress to the Super 8 stage, starting on June 20.
During the Super 8, the advancing teams will be divided into two groups of four. The top two from each group will make it to the semi-finals, scheduled for June 26 and 27.
The final match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be played at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on June 29.
India's preparation for the tournament included a single warm-up match, in which they secured a convincing 60-run victory over Bangladesh.
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be aired live worldwide through various official broadcasters. Specific coverage details for each region are provided below. Please check your local listings for precise broadcast times.
Here is the comprehensive list:
In India, Star Sports is the official broadcaster for ICC events. India's only warm-up match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports 1 channel. For those who prefer streaming, the T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up matches will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Below is a list of the channel numbers for various service providers in India:
Indian Cricket Team
Rohit Sharma (captain)
Hardik Pandya (vice-captain)
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Virat Kohli
Suryakumar Yadav
Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper)
Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper)
Shivam Dube
Ravindra Jadeja
Axar Patel
Kuldeep Yadav
Yuzvendra Chahal
Arshdeep Singh
Jasprit Bumrah
Mohammed Siraj
Reserves
Shubman Gill
Rinku Singh
Khaleel Ahmed
Avesh Khan
