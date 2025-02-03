In an action-packed encounter at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) and Odisha FC (OFC) played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 clash on Monday. Despite a record-equalling brace from Alaaeddine Ajaraie, the Highlanders were unable to hold onto their lead as both teams shared the spoils in a dramatic finish.

Ajaraie’s brace brought his tally to 18 goals for the season, matching the highest individual goals record in ISL history set by Ferran Corominas (2017-18) and Bartholomew Ogbeche (2021-22). However, his efforts were not enough to secure a win for NEUFC, who have now dropped 17 points this season from winning positions.

The first half saw several close calls, with NEUFC’s best chance coming after the drinks break. A brilliant pass from Macarton Nickson sent Jithin MS down the right, who squared it to Nestor Albiach. However, a superb tackle from Mourtada Fall denied Albiach a clear shot on goal.

The second half continued with both teams creating numerous chances, but neither could find the extra bit of quality needed to take the lead. Isak Vanlalruatfela and Hugo Boumous came close for OFC, while NEUFC’s Michel Zabaco and Nestor Albiach missed opportunities to push their team ahead.

The breakthrough came in the 67th minute when NEUFC’s persistence paid off. Redeem Tlang played a short corner to Buanthanglun Samte, who delivered an exquisite ball into the box. Ajaraie was on hand to finish it off, scoring his 17th goal of the season to give the visitors the lead.

However, OFC responded swiftly, equalizing in the 78th minute when Thoiba Singh powered past Gurmeet with a well-timed header from Isak’s pinpoint cross. NEUFC quickly regained the advantage in the 83rd minute as Ajaraie scored his second, heading in a free-kick from Nestor Albiach.

OFC weren’t done yet, and in the dying moments of added time (90+3’), a brilliant combination between Isak and Mauricio saw the former slot the ball into the bottom left corner of Gurmeet’s net, securing a dramatic equalizer.

Despite both teams’ best efforts in the final stages, the match ended 2-2, with NEUFC and Odisha FC sharing the points in a thrilling contest that saw four goals, missed chances, and plenty of drama until the final whistle.