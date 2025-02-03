ISL: Highlanders Eye Top 4 Finish as They Visit Odisha FC’s Kalinga

Odisha FC will host NorthEast United FC at the Kalinga Stadium on February 3, Monday, at 7:30 PM IST in what promises to be a pivotal encounter in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season. The Juggernauts will be keen to bounce back after suffering a 2-4 defeat to FC Goa in their last home match, aiming to avoid back-to-back home losses for the first time in their ISL history. Odisha FC will also look to maintain their dominance at home, having won all three of their previous encounters against the Highlanders at this venue.

NorthEast United FC, on the other hand, comes into this fixture buoyed by a 3-2 victory in the reverse fixture earlier this season. A win in this match would not only mark their maiden league double over Odisha FC but also strengthen their position in the playoff race. The Highlanders are currently in fourth place with 28 points from 18 matches, sharing the same points as fifth-placed Bengaluru FC and sixth-placed Mumbai City FC. A victory would help them create distance from the teams below and fortify their playoff hopes.

Odisha FC's Goal-Scoring Strength

Odisha FC has been one of the most prolific teams in ISL 2024-25, ranking third in terms of goals scored with 34 goals from 17 matches. The club’s attacking prowess is largely attributed to the efforts of Diego Mauricio, who has netted nine goals, and Jerry Mawihmingthanga, who has scored five. Mauricio has also registered five goal contributions in this fixture, the most by any player.

Additionally, Odisha FC’s Hugo Boumous has been a key contributor in the attacking third, with nine goal contributions (five goals and four assists) against NorthEast United FC. A goal or assist in this match would make him the third player to reach 10+ goal contributions against the Highlanders, joining Liston Colaco (11) and Sunil Chhetri (10).

NorthEast United FC's Offensive Approach

NorthEast United FC has displayed an attacking mindset this season, registering the highest share of final third passes in ISL 2024-25 at 37.4%. In contrast, Odisha FC has the lowest share of final third passes at 24.2%, highlighting a distinct difference in the teams’ approaches to attacking play. NorthEast United's offensive style has been particularly effective away from home, where they remain unbeaten in their last three outings, recording two wins and two clean sheets.

Despite their attacking threat, NorthEast United FC has been prone to losing points from winning positions, dropping 14 points from such situations — the most in the league. Odisha FC, conversely, has gained eight points from similar scenarios, suggesting a potential clash of contrasting playing styles.

Coaches’ Reflections

Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera emphasized the importance of learning from mistakes. "The senior players are professionals. Everyone makes mistakes, but we need to learn and improve from them," Lobera stated, as his side prepares for the crucial fixture.

NorthEast United FC’s head coach, Juan Pedro Benali, echoed a similar sentiment, urging his team to continue their hard work. "We’ve been working hard all season. We need to keep going until the very end to achieve our goals," he remarked, highlighting the team's determination to maintain their momentum.

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have met 11 times in the ISL, with Odisha FC winning six of those encounters, while NorthEast United FC has emerged victorious on four occasions. The remaining match ended in a draw. This adds an extra layer of excitement to the fixture, as both teams will look to assert their dominance in this crucial matchup.

Key Players to Watch

For NorthEast United FC, Parthib Gogoi is one to watch. The 22-year-old has been in excellent form, contributing to 18 goals (10 goals and 8 assists). He is just two goal contributions away from becoming the first Indian player in ISL history to reach the 20-goal mark. If Gogoi achieves this feat in Monday’s game, he will also become the fastest player to do so.

For Odisha FC, Jerry Mawihmingthanga has been a standout performer, with five goals and one assist this season. The winger has produced eight goal-scoring opportunities and registered a 45.45% goal conversion rate in ISL 2024-25, making him a key figure in the club's attack.

NorthEast United FC’s Alaaeddine Ajaraie will also be crucial in this match. The 16-goal striker scored his second direct free-kick of the season in their last game against Hyderabad FC. If he scores again against Odisha FC, he will become only the third player in ISL history to score free-kicks in consecutive games, joining Elano (2014) and Jeremy Manzorro (2023-24).

A Crucial Clash

As both teams prepare for this crucial encounter, the stakes could not be higher. Odisha FC will be looking to remain in the hunt for a top-six finish, while NorthEast United FC seeks to secure their playoff position. With attacking firepower on both sides and contrasting styles of play, the match promises to deliver plenty of excitement and drama.

For both teams, the outcome of this match will have significant implications in their race for the playoffs, making this one of the most anticipated fixtures of the ISL season.