Light At The End Of The Storm As NEUFC Record Season's 1st Win

NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) head coach Vincenzo Annese was jubilant as his team finally won its first match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23.

On Saturday, the Highlanders earned their first points of the season after defeating ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

Wilmar Jordan's strike separated the teams on a night in which NorthEast United FC kept a clean sheet.

While addressing the formal post-match press conference, the 38-year-old was pretty emotional and praised everyone at the club for their efforts in obtaining the first points of the season.

"I am a winner and I want my players to be winners, step by step we will improve," he said after the game. We will need to improve in the defensive phase and attacking transitions, and step by step, we will do better and better," remarked an emotional Annese as quoted by the ISL website.

The gaffer suggested that he knew the opponent well having already beaten them in the AFC Cup with Gokulam Kerala.

"I was afraid about the opponent changing their approach coming into the second half, but I knew they would consider it while in the attacking transitions, and they created a lot of space. We had to be more crucial in attack, but I believed in the team and myself the whole time," added the head coach.

The Italian highlighted how the pressing of the team was superb, especially from Jordan (the goal scorer) and that helped them in the attacking transitions when the opponent left space and helped the home team create opportunities to score.

He never lost faith in the team and himself but added that it was time to think about the next game against Hyderabad FC which he has never faced before.