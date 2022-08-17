NEUFC Will Begin Durand Cup Campaign Today In Guwahati | Check Details

Guwahati based NorthEast United Football Club (NEUFC) will begin its campaign in the prestigious Durand Cup against Odisha on Wednesday.

The match will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium at Sarusajai in Guwahati. It will begin from 5.30 pm.

The oldest football tournament in Asia, Durand Cup was launched in the year 1888. This year the tournament will be held across three states.

As many as 20 teams are taking part in the competition including 11 teams from the Indian Super League (ISL), five teams from the I-League and four teams from the Indian Armed Forces.

The 131st edition of the tournament kicked-off yesterday with Mohammedan SC defeating FC Goa by three goals to one at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The final of the tournament will be played at the same venue on September 18.

The matches will be played out in five venues across three states. The venues selected for the tournament are Salt Lake Stadium, Naihati Stadium and Kishore Bharati Stadium in West Bengal, Khuman Lampak Stadium in Manipur’s Imphal and Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Assam’s Guwahati.