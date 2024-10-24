Sundar Spins New Zealand Out as India Takes Charge in 2nd Test

In a remarkable turnaround just three days after not being part of the Test squad, Washington Sundar emerged as the star of the day, claiming his maiden five-wicket haul to help India dismiss New Zealand for 259 in the second Test.
After a stellar performance in the Ranji Trophy, where he scored a century and took three wickets against Delhi, Sundar's inclusion in the playing XI ahead of established spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel proved pivotal.
On a day when the pitch offered variable turn and bounce, Sundar showcased exceptional skill, capturing seven wickets in total, with five bowled, one LBW, and one caught. He joined forces with his Tamil Nadu teammate R. Ashwin, who took three early wickets, setting the stage for India’s commanding performance.
“Washington proved to be just the ally Ashwin needed,” a cricket analyst remarked, highlighting the duo's effectiveness. Ashwin, with his three wickets, surpassed Nathan Lyon's tally of 530 in significantly fewer matches, further establishing his legacy in Test cricket.
Despite winning the toss and opting to bat first, New Zealand initially appeared to build a solid innings, with Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra scoring fifties. However, Ashwin's introduction shifted momentum, trapping Tom Latham LBW with just his fifth delivery, paving the way for a string of dismissals that kept the Kiwis on the back foot.
As the match moved from Bengaluru to Pune, the conditions changed dramatically, making runs easier to come by early on. However, Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja's combination proved effective, consistently pressuring the New Zealand batters and restricting runs.
Sundar's breakthrough moment came just before tea, where he bowled with remarkable precision and turned the tide decisively. He took out Ravindra and followed up by dismissing Tom Blundell with a stunning delivery that showcased his growing mastery of spin bowling.
After the break, Sundar's spell continued to disrupt New Zealand's batting order. He showcased a variety of deliveries that kept the batters guessing, finishing with figures of 7 for 64. His standout performance emphasized not only his potential as a Test bowler but also India's strength in depth as they looked to defend their 18-series winning streak at home.
In the closing moments of the day, India adopted a more cautious approach while batting, with Rohit Sharma falling victim to Tim Southee’s seam movement. Nevertheless, the day's play belonged to Washington Sundar, whose exceptional performance has not only marked his arrival on the international stage but also positioned India strongly in this Test series against New Zealand.
As the match progresses, all eyes will be on Sundar to see if he can maintain this momentum and lead India to another home victory.