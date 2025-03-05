New Zealand Storm into ICC Champions Trophy Final with 50-Run Win Over South Africa

New Zealand secured their place in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final after a commanding 50-run victory over South Africa in the semi-finals.

Led by captain Mitchell Santner's all-round performance, the Black Caps set up a title clash against India in Dubai on Sunday at 9 AM GMT.

Opting to bat first, New Zealand posted a formidable total of 362/6, powered by centuries from Rachin Ravindra (108 off 101) and Kane Williamson (102 off 94). Will Young (48), Daryl Mitchell (49), and Glenn Phillips (49) also made valuable contributions, while Kagiso Rabada and Wiaan Mulder picked up crucial wickets for South Africa.

In response, South Africa showed promise with Rassie van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma stitching together a century stand for the second wicket. However, Santner turned the tide by dismissing both set batters along with Heinrich Klaasen, leaving the Proteas in trouble. Despite a fighting century from David Miller (100 off 92), South Africa fell short, finishing at 312/9.

Matt Henry, Michael Bracewell, and Phillips chipped in with key wickets to seal the win for New Zealand, who now eye their maiden ICC Champions Trophy title.

