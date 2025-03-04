Virat Kohli's Grit, Hardik Pandya's Cameo Propel India into CT Final

India reached the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy with a thrilling 4-wicket victory over Australia in the first semifinal in Dubai on Tuesday. Chasing a target of 265, India crossed the finish line in 48.1 overs, led by a brilliant 84-run knock from Virat Kohli. Alongside him, Shreyas Iyer (45) and KL Rahul (42 not out) played key cameos, while Hardik Pandya (28) added crucial runs in the final stages, including a match-winning six that secured India's place in the final for a record third time.

Earlier, India’s disciplined bowling attack had restricted Australia to 264 after being asked to bowl first. Mohammed Shami was the standout performer, claiming 3 wickets for 48 runs, while Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja both picked up two wickets apiece. Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya also contributed with one wicket each. Steve Smith was the top-scorer for Australia, making 73 runs off 96 balls.

India’s chase of 265 appeared straightforward, but Australia’s strong fielding and bowling kept the game alive, making it a tense contest. However, Kohli's masterclass kept India in control throughout the innings. His 84 not only anchored the chase but also marked a historic achievement, as he surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 23 fifty-plus scores in ICC ODI tournaments, now holding the record with 24.

Despite Kohli's departure, Rahul and Pandya kept their composure, with Rahul’s six in the final over sealing the victory. India’s all-around performance with the bat and ball ensured they reached the final, continuing their strong form in the Champions Trophy.

This victory marks another milestone in India’s quest for a third Champions Trophy title, as they head into the final with confidence and determination.