New Zealand T20 World Cup Squad 2024: Complete List of Team Players and Name

New Zealand has announced their squad for the T20 World Cup 2024, with Kane Williamson at the helm. The team includes experienced players such as Tim Southee and Trent Boult. However, Kyle Jamieson and Adam Milne are absent from the lineup due to injuries.

Emerging talents Rachin Ravindra and Matt Henry have secured their places in the squad, while Ben Sears has been named as a reserve. The team is on a quest for their first T20 World Cup title, starting their campaign against Afghanistan on June 7.

New Zealand's T20 World Cup 2024 Squad: Key Points

New Zealand reveals their 15-player squad for the ninth edition of the T20 World Cup 2024, to be held in the USA.

The Black Caps opt for an experienced roster, led by stalwarts like Kane Williamson and the formidable fast-bowling duo of Tim Southee and Trent Boult.

This tournament marks Williamson's sixth T20 World Cup appearance and fourth as New Zealand's captain.

Southee is poised for his seventh T20 World Cup appearance, showcasing his seasoned expertise in the format.

Boult will compete in his fifth T20 World Cup, adding depth and experience to the New Zealand bowling attack.

With these seasoned campaigners leading the charge, the Kiwis are determined to secure their first title in the shortest format of international cricket.

New Zealand T20 World Cup Squad 2024

In assembling their squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 USA, New Zealand's selection committee has opted for a lineup devoid of major surprises. However, the absence of key pacer Kyle Jamieson and versatile all-rounder Adam Milne due to injuries adds a layer of challenge to the team's composition. Despite recent impressive performances in white-ball cricket, players such as Will O'Rourke, Tom Latham, Tim Seifert, and Will Young find themselves outside the final selection, underscoring the stringent competition for spots. This squad announcement provides an intriguing glimpse into New Zealand's strategy and the balance they aim to achieve as they embark on their campaign in the tournament.

