Nitu Ghanghas Clinches Gold at Women's World Boxing Championships Final

Ace pugilist Nitu Ghanghas clinched the gold medal and scripted history as a world champion in the ongoing IBA Women's World Boxing Championships final on Saturday.

Nitu Ghanghas defeated Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg of Mongolia in the 48 kg weight category by registering a dominating 5-0 win.

With this, Nitu has become the sixth Indian female to become a world champaion. Before her India's Mary Kom, Laishram Sarita Devi, Jenny RL, Lekha KC and Nikhat Zareen have won gold medal in the tournament.

Nitu displayed an outstanding performance in her match against Altansetseg. Nitu dominated Altantsetseg 5-0 in the first round but was handed a 3-2 warning in the second. She clinched the third round well to beat the two-time Asian Championships bronze medallist Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg in the finals on Saturday.

Earlier in the tournament, Nitu had beaten reigning Asian champion Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan, 5-2 in the semifinal.

Meanwhile, Olympic medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain won her semifinal bout against Li Qian of China, to enter the finals of the Women's World Boxing Championships on Thursday. Lovlina defeated Qian Li of China in the semi-final and won the match with a score of 4-1.