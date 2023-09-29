Not Our Fault, ICC Directly Overseeing Matters: ACA Prez On Incorrect Assamese Posters

Speaking after the recent controversy over the use of incorrect Assamese on posters put up at Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Barsapara Stadium, President Taranga Gogoi put the blame on third-party service providers contracted by the International Cricket Council (ICC).
This comes after a poster put up at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on tickets and some rules and regulations to be followed on match-days, ahead of the warm-up matches in the build up to the ICC Cricket World Cup had Assamese language in an entirely distorted and unreadable manner. This was followed by massive backlash and uproar from the people.
After the incident came to the fore, addressing reporters today, ACA President Taranga Gogoi said, "I want to clarify that Assam Cricket Association is not related to this gaffe in any way. As an Assamese, the incident has also pained me."
He went on to clarify that the work was undertaken by a third-party service provider contracted directly by ICC and the ACA had no jurisdiction over any of it.
Taranga Gogoi said, "The mistake was due to the negligence of a private firm contracted by the ICC for this work. If they had shown us the language before putting it up directly, then such an incident would not have occurred in the first place."
He said, "We have only provided ICC with the Stadium and have acted as a helping hand wherever they required our support. Apart from that, everything else was looked after by ICC directly."
"They must have taken help from Google Translate, which is not very reliable every time. That is where the mistake must have taken place," added Taranga Gogoi.
Meanwhile, speaking on covering the drains by the side of the stadium, the ACA President said that the step was taken to reduce the issue of mosquito swarms flying above.
He said, "The decision to cover the drains was taken due to the mosquito problem. The match referee during the India-Australia match had complained to us about it. Hence, GMC carried out fogging and then covered the drains."