Plan To Watch Warm-Up Matches In Guwahati? Check Traffic Advisory...

The traffic advisory mentioned:

Commercial goods carrying vehicles with four wheels and above will face restrictions on NH-27 and NH-17 within Guwahati from 9 am to 12 pm on September 29 and September 30, and again on October 2 and October 3.

Commercial goods carrying vehicles with three wheels and above will be restricted on AK Azad Road and AK Dev Road from 9 am to 12 Midnight on September 29 and 30, and on October 2 and 3.

AK Azad Road (Lakhra Road) will become one way from 1 am on September 29 and 30, and on October 2 and 3.

Vehicles will be permitted to ply from the Cycle Factory side towards Lakhra Chariali. No entry will be allowed from Lakhra Chariali, except for car pass holders attending the match, school buses, and emergency vehicles including ambulances and fire tenders.