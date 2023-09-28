Plan To Watch Warm-Up Matches In Guwahati? Check Traffic Advisory...

Ahead of the warm-up matches in the build-up to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 the deputy commissioner of police (traffic) in Guwahati issued a set of traffic advisory for the days on which the matches will be played at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium at Barsapara.
The traffic regulations will remain effective on September 29, September 30, October 2 and October 3. However, special focus has been accorded to the vulnerable commuters on road like children, students, women, senior citizens and differently-abled persons, while emergency vehicles like ambulances and fire tenders will gain unrestricted passage on the mentioned dates.
The traffic advisory mentioned:
Commercial goods carrying vehicles with four wheels and above will face restrictions on NH-27 and NH-17 within Guwahati from 9 am to 12 pm on September 29 and September 30, and again on October 2 and October 3.
Commercial goods carrying vehicles with three wheels and above will be restricted on AK Azad Road and AK Dev Road from 9 am to 12 Midnight on September 29 and 30, and on October 2 and 3.
AK Azad Road (Lakhra Road) will become one way from 1 am on September 29 and 30, and on October 2 and 3.
Vehicles will be permitted to ply from the Cycle Factory side towards Lakhra Chariali. No entry will be allowed from Lakhra Chariali, except for car pass holders attending the match, school buses, and emergency vehicles including ambulances and fire tenders.
On September 29 and September 30, and on October 2 and October 3, Barsapara Road from Barsapara Tiniali to Dhirenpara Tiniali will become one way for vehicles with car passes. Vehicles without car passes will not be allowed to enter from Barsapara Tiniali, except for local residents. No vehicles will be allowed to enter from Dhirenpara Tiniali towards Barsapara Stadium.
Entry Gates to ACA Barsapara Stadium
For the convenience of attendees, there will be six entry gates for spectators:
Gate No-1B (Reserved for invitees with car passes; entrance via AK Azad Road towards Barsapara Tiniali to Barsapara Stadium).
Gate No 2 on Barsapara Road (entrance via Barsapara Tiniali - AK Azad Road).
Gate No 3 RG Baruah Path (entrance via Godrey Gali/Rolling Mill - AK Azad Road).
Gate No 4 on Rolling Mill Road (entrance via Rolling Mill Tiniali - AK Azad Road).
Gate No 5 on Dr Bhupen Hazarika Path (entrance via Raghunath Road - AK Deb Road).
Gate No 6 on Dr Bhupen Hazarika Path (entrance via Raghunath Road - AK Deb Road).
Gate No 7 on Barsapara Road (entrance via Barsapara Tiniali - AK Azad Road).
Parking Arrangements
Vehicles arriving via AK Deb Road should park in the following areas:
Champabati Field.
Ganeshpara Field.
Datalpara Field.
Champabati Field to Garchuk Tiniali (Single line road-side parking on one side).
Ambari Rangpathar Field.
PWD Field, Fatasil Ambari.
Vehicles arriving via AK Azad Road have been instructed to park in the following areas:
Lutuma Field
Cycle Factory Field near Vishal Marriage Hall.
Lalganesh to Saukuchi bridge (Single line road-side parking on one side).
Rolling Mill parking field.
Kalimandir Spring Club Field, Colony Bazar.
These traffic restrictions and parking arrangements have been put in place to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and the safety of all attendees during the warm-up matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Authorities urge the public to adhere to these guidelines for a successful and enjoyable event.