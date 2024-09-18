NZ's Test Series in Sri Lanka: A Crucial Battle for World Test Championship Points

As New Zealand begins up for the first of a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, all eyes are on the spin-friendly track at Galle, where the Kiwis' World Test Championship (WTC) hopes will be put to the test.
The series is pivotal for New Zealand's aspirations in the WTC, where they currently hold the third position with three wins and three losses from six matches.
Sri Lanka, buoyed by their recent eight-wicket triumph over England at The Oval, will look to build on this momentum. Their victory in England, their second in the last 26 years, has reignited their confidence. With four losses and three wins from seven Tests, Sri Lanka is positioned just below New Zealand in the WTC standings.
New Zealand, having faced a washed-out Test against Afghanistan recently, will enter the series refreshed from a long break. The Black Caps will rely heavily on former captain Kane Williamson, who has a proven track record in subcontinent conditions with 2003 runs in 24 Tests in Asia and seven centuries to his name.
Adding a unique twist to the series, September 21 will be a rest day due to Sri Lanka's presidential elections. With Galle’s spin-friendly conditions, all eyes will be on Ajaz Patel, New Zealand’s sole specialist spinner, to make an impact.
The series will also mark the beginning of a challenging season for New Zealand, who will travel to India for three Tests following their stint in Sri Lanka and then host England for three more Tests. The outcomes of these matches will be crucial for both teams' WTC ambitions.
Sri Lanka
D Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, K Mendis (wk), D Chandimal, A Mathews, D de Silva (C), PHKD Mendis, RTM Mendis, NGRP Jayasuriya, L Kumara, AM Fernando
Bench : S Samarawickrama, O Fernando, MVT Fernando, M Priyanath, JF Vandersay
New Zealand
Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, DJ Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (C), AY Patel, William O’Rourke
Bench : WA Young, Michael Bracewell, MJ Henry, Ben Sears