Abhinav Bindra Receives Prestigious Olympic Order at Paris 2024

In a post on platform 'X', Bindra wrote, "Honored to receive the Olympic Order from the @olympics at the 142nd IOC Session in Paris. This recognition is not just a personal milestone but a celebration of the values and spirit that the Olympic Movement represents."

He further went on to say that he is committed to take forward the legacy of the Olympics by contributing to the development of future generations of athletes.

His post read, "From the very beginning of my journey as an athlete to this moment, the path has been one of dedication, resilience, and a deep love for sport. I am truly humbled by this recognition and remain committed to furthering the legacy of the Olympics by contributing to the development of future generations of athletes and promoting solidarity through sport."