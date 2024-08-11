Abhinav Bindra Receives Prestigious Olympic Order at Paris 2024

India's first individual Olympic gold medalist, Abhinav Bindra, has been conferred with the prestigious Olympic Order by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during the 142nd IOC Session in Paris.
This accolade is the highest honour awarded by the IOC, recognizing individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the Olympic Movement.
Bindra expressed his gratitude, saying, "This recognition is not just a personal milestone but a testament to the spirit of perseverance and dedication that sports instil in us all. I am deeply honoured to be recognized by the IOC, and I dedicate this to all the athletes and sports enthusiasts who strive to uphold the Olympic ideals."
In a post on platform 'X', Bindra wrote, "Honored to receive the Olympic Order from the @olympics at the 142nd IOC Session in Paris. This recognition is not just a personal milestone but a celebration of the values and spirit that the Olympic Movement represents."
He further went on to say that he is committed to take forward the legacy of the Olympics by contributing to the development of future generations of athletes.
His post read, "From the very beginning of my journey as an athlete to this moment, the path has been one of dedication, resilience, and a deep love for sport. I am truly humbled by this recognition and remain committed to furthering the legacy of the Olympics by contributing to the development of future generations of athletes and promoting solidarity through sport."
Bindra's remarkable journey includes becoming the first Indian to win an individual Olympic Gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Games in the Men's 10m Air Rifle event. He also distinguished himself as the first Indian to win a World Championship Gold in Air Rifle Shooting. Over his distinguished two-decade career, Bindra accumulated over 150 individual medals and earned a reputation as one of India's greatest sports icons.