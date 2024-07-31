Assam Pugilist Lovlina Borgohain Powers into Paris 2024 Quarter Finals

Assam pugilist Lovlina Borgohain advanced into the quarterfinals of women's 75kg boxing in the 2024 Paris Olympics by defeating Norway's Sunniva Hofstad on Wednesday.
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist defeated Sunniva Hofstad in her round of 16 match by points (5-0).
Lovlina won the match on points with a unanimous decision. Although it was Norwegian Sunniva Hofstad who looked quicker and aggressive but the calm Lovlina was able to land punches when it mattered the most.
On August 4, Lovlina will take on Li Qian of China in the quarter-final match at 3:02 pm IST. A win in her next bout will ensure a medal for India.