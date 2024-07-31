India Intensifies Medal Pursuit on Day 5 of Paris Olympics with Lovlina & PV Sindhu in Spotlight

India is set to intensify its quest for medals on Day 5 of the Paris Olympics 2024, with notable performances expected from top athletes including Lovlina Borgohain. After securing two bronze medals, India aims to add to its tally with key events featuring prominent stars.
Boxing Star Lovlina Borgohain will headline the day’s events as she enters the Round of 16 in the women’s 75kg category. Borgohain will face Sunniva Hofstad of Norway at 3:50 PM, with hopes high for another strong showing from the Assam pugilist.
Badminton will also be a focal point, with PV Sindhu competing in the group stage of women’s singles against Kristin Kuuba from Estonia at 12:50 PM. Lakshya Sen will face Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in men’s singles at 1:40 PM, and HS Prannoy will take on Duc Phat Le from Vietnam at 11:00 PM.
In Archery, the action starts with Deepika Kumari in the women’s individual 1/32 elimination round against Reena Parnat of Estonia at 3:56 PM. Tarundeep Rai will compete in the men’s individual 1/32 elimination round against Tom Hall of Great Britain at 9:28 PM.
Shooting events include the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions qualification with Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Swapnil Kusale at 12:30 PM. Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari will compete in the women’s trap qualification at the same time, with the final scheduled for 7:00 PM, subject to qualification.
Equestrian will feature Anush Agarwalla in the Dressage Individual Grand Prix Day 2 at 1:58 PM, while Table Tennis will see Sreeja Akula competing in the women’s singles Round of 32 against Jian Zeng of Singapore at 2:30 PM.
With a stellar lineup and high hopes, all eyes will be on Lovlina Borgohain and PV Sindhu as they strive to make a significant impact and add more glory to India’s achievements.