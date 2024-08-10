Billie Eilish & Snoop Dogg Set to Perform at Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony

Musicians Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, and the American band Red Hot Chili Peppers are reportedly set to perform at the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday. The artists will join the event from Los Angeles, blending pre-recorded and live performances.
According to Variety, the ceremony is expected to kick off with a spectacular stunt by actor Tom Cruise. The 'Mission Impossible' star will perform a series of daring motorcycle stunts before transitioning into a pre-recorded segment featuring a parachute landing near the iconic Hollywood sign in Los Angeles.
Following Cruise's adrenaline-pumping act, the stage will be set for musical performances from Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. The sequences were reportedly filmed earlier in March, adding a unique blend of Hollywood flair to the closing ceremony of the global sporting event.