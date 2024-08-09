Sreejesh and Bhaker to Lead Indian Contingent at Paris 2024 Closing Ceremony

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has announced that PR Sreejesh, the celebrated two-time Olympic medallist and Indian hockey team goalkeeper, will join pistol shooter Manu Bhaker as the flag-bearer for the Indian contingent at the Closing Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Sunday.
The IOA confirmed Sreejesh’s selection alongside Bhaker in a statement released on Friday. “The Indian Olympic Association is delighted to announce the nomination of hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh as the joint flag-bearer with pistol shooter Manu Bhaker at the Closing Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games,” the statement read.
IOA President PT Usha expressed that Sreejesh was a "both an emotional and popular choice within the IOA leadership." Sreejesh, who recently retired from hockey after leading India to a bronze medal at the Paris Games, was chosen for his outstanding contributions to Indian sports.
In a gesture of respect, Usha revealed that she had spoken with javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra following his silver medal win on Thursday. “I spoke with Neeraj Chopra and appreciate the spontaneity and grace with which he agreed that Sreejesh should be the flagbearer at the Closing Ceremony,” Usha said. Chopra’s endorsement highlighted the deep respect he holds for Sreejesh, noting, “Even if you had not asked me, I would have suggested Sree bhai’s name.”
Manu Bhaker, who made history as the first Indian athlete to win multiple medals in a single Olympic Games, will also be honored at the ceremony. Bhaker earned bronze medals in both the 10m Air Pistol Women and the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team events (with Sarabjot Singh).