CAS Defers Ruling on Vinesh Phogat's Medal Appeal Until August 11

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has postponed its decision on Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal, extending the timeline to August 11. The appeal seeks to overturn Phogat's disqualification and award her a joint silver medal from the Paris Olympics.
CAS announced, "The ad hoc division has extended the deadline until 6:00 p.m. on August 11, 2024, for Sole Arbitrator Hon. Dr. Annabelle Bennett to issue a decision. A reasoned order will follow at a later date."
Phogat's disqualification stemmed from exceeding the 50 kg weight limit by 100 grams, which led to the revocation of her silver medal. The 29-year-old wrestler contested this decision on August 7. During the hearing, French lawyers for Phogat, along with senior advocates Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhania representing the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), presented arguments. The proceedings were conducted with parties filing detailed submissions and presenting oral arguments.
The CAS ad hoc division, led by President Michael Lenard, accepted Phogat's appeal. The hearing was focused on whether Phogat should be awarded a joint silver medal with Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, whom Phogat defeated in the semifinals but was later replaced by.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach commented on the appeal, noting the challenge of setting precise limits and expressing confidence that CAS’s decision will be adhered to.
In a poignant announcement following her disqualification, Phogat declared her retirement from wrestling. She expressed her sorrow and gratitude in a heartfelt post, stating, "Maa kushti (wrestling) won against me, I lost. Forgive me, your dream and my courage have been broken. Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024. I will always be indebted to you all for forgiveness."