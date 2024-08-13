CAS Pushes Vinesh Phogat’s Silver Medal Ruling to August 16

Phogat, who was disqualified for exceeding the 50 kg weight limit by 100 grams, filed her appeal on August 7, contesting the revocation of her silver medal. The 29-year-old wrestler participated virtually in the hearing, which lasted over three hours. The session featured arguments from French lawyers representing Phogat, followed by presentations from the United World Wrestling (UWW) and International Olympic Committee (IOC). Senior advocates Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhania, representing the IOA, also provided arguments before the CAS panel.