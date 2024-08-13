CAS Pushes Vinesh Phogat’s Silver Medal Ruling to August 16

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has postponed its ruling on Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal regarding her disqualification at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Initially scheduled for August 13, the decision will now be announced on August 16, as confirmed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).
Phogat, who was disqualified for exceeding the 50 kg weight limit by 100 grams, filed her appeal on August 7, contesting the revocation of her silver medal. The 29-year-old wrestler participated virtually in the hearing, which lasted over three hours. The session featured arguments from French lawyers representing Phogat, followed by presentations from the United World Wrestling (UWW) and International Olympic Committee (IOC). Senior advocates Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhania, representing the IOA, also provided arguments before the CAS panel.
The ad-hoc division of CAS, led by President Michael Lenard, reviewed Phogat’s case, which demands a joint silver medal with Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez. Phogat argues that she met the weight limit during her bouts before the disqualification.
Phogat's legal team includes French attorneys Joelle Monlouis, Estelle Ivanova, Habbine Estelle Kim, and Charles Amson, who are assisting pro bono. Additionally, senior counsels Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhania are part of the team. Salve, a former Solicitor General of India, is well-known for his role in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case before the International Court of Justice.
In response to the ongoing situation, the IOA expressed optimism for a favorable outcome, emphasizing the responsibility of athletes and their coaches for weight management. IOA President Dr. PT Usha clarified that this responsibility does not lie with the IOA-appointed Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, but with the athletes' support teams.
Following her disqualification, Phogat announced her retirement from wrestling on Thursday. In a poignant message on X, she wrote, “Maa kushti (wrestling) won against me, I lost. Forgive me, your dream and my courage have been broken. I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024. I will always be indebted to you all for forgiveness.”