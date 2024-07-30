Dengue Scare At Paris Olympics Amid Surge In Visitor Footfall

The Paris Olympics 2024 has raised concerns about a potential surge in mosquito-borne diseases like dengue in view of the large number of visitors for the month-long event.
France’s health agency, the Agence Régionale de Santé (ARS), launched a mosquito control operation in June. The ARS deployed 526 traps across Paris to monitor mosquito populations. These traps will later be tested to identify any potential threats.
Experts have expressed concerns that the Paris Olympics could become a “super-spreader event for dengue.” Mark Booth, a Senior Lecturer in Parasite Epidemiology at the School of Natural and Environmental Sciences, Newcastle University, highlighted this risk. In an article published in The Conversation last month, Booth discussed how dengue is now being transmitted locally in northern Europe and how the influx of international visitors and the high density of people expected at the Olympics could exacerbate the situation.
Dengue viruses are mainly spread through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, which causes symptoms such as high fever, aches, nausea, vomiting, and rash. The symptoms usually appear within two weeks after being bitten by an infected mosquito.
To prevent fever, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends wearing protective clothing, using mosquito repellents, and controlling mosquito entry indoors.
Past experiences in Europe, especially in France, where dengue cases have surged and outbreaks of other pest-related issues like bedbugs have occurred, add to these concerns. While it is challenging to predict the exact outcome, the heightened vigilance and preparation by French health authorities underscore the seriousness of the situation.