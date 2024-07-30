Paris Olympics: Boxer Jasmine Lamboria Crashes Out At Round Of 32

In a disappointing turn for Indian boxing, Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines defeated Jasmine Lamboria in the women’s 57 kg round of 32 match at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday. The bout commenced unfavourably for Lamboria, who trailed after the first round, with four out of five judges awarding ten points to Petecio.
Petecio continued her dominance into the second round, where she maintained her form, and all five judges awarded her ten points at the round’s conclusion. Despite Lamboria’s efforts to stage a comeback in the third and final round, the Indian boxer was unable to reverse the situation, eventually losing the match with a 0-5 score on points.
Earlier on Tuesday, Amit Panghal also faced elimination from the Paris Olympics, falling in the round of 16 in the men’s 51 kg category. Panghal was defeated by Zambia’s Patrick Chinyemba with a score of 1-4. The initial rounds were marked by aggressive exchanges, but in the third round, the judges unanimously favored Chinyemba, leading to a split decision loss for Panghal.
India has sent a squad of six boxers to compete at the Paris 2024 Olympics, aiming for podium finishes. In a positive development, Nikhat Zareen advanced to the women’s 50 kg pre-quarterfinals after securing a decisive 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Germany’s Maxi Karina Kloetzer on Sunday. The two-time world champion showcased her skill and determination in the bout.
Additionally, Preeti Pawar progressed to the Round of 16 by defeating Vietnam’s Vo Thi Kim Anh with a unanimous decision in the women’s 54 kg round of 32 match.