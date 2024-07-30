Sat-Chi Soars into Paris Olympics Quarter-Finals with Dominant Win

In a display of sheer dominance, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty secured their place in the quarter-finals of the men’s doubles competition in Badminton at the Paris Olympics.
The Indian duo triumphed over Indonesia’s Muhammad Rian Ardianto and Fajar Alfian in straight games, clinching victory with a scoreline of 21-13, 21-13 in just 40 minutes.
Playing on Court 3 at La Chapelle Arena, Sat-Chi showcased their trademark aggressive play to outmaneuver the world No. 6 Indonesian pair. Despite the intense heat and challenging conditions, Rankireddy and Shetty displayed remarkable resilience and skill.
The first game saw Sat-Chi take an early lead, with Rankireddy’s powerful smash securing the final point. Their strategic flat pushes and relentless pressure forced the Indonesians into errors, allowing the Indian pair to pull away decisively.
In the second game, the story was much the same. Sat-Chi led 11-8 at the break and continued to assert dominance, moving ahead to a 14-8 lead. Despite a brief surge from the Indonesian pair, Satwiksairaj and Chirag raised their game once more, closing out the match with another 21-13 win.
The match was a testament to the exceptional reflexes and precision of the Indian duo, contrasting sharply with the inconsistency of their opponents. Sat-Chi’s ability to find and exploit gaps in the court proved decisive, demonstrating their superior skill and coordination.
With this win, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have completed the group stage with a perfect record of three wins out of three in Group C. They now await the quarter-final draws to determine their next opponents.