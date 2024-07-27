Indian Men's Hockey Team Wins Opening Match at Paris Olympics 2024

The Indian men's hockey team began their Paris Olympics 2024 campaign with a hard-fought victory against New Zealand at the Yves-du-Manoir stadium. Despite a challenging start, with New Zealand taking an early lead in the first quarter, India fought back. Mandeep Singh equalized for India, followed by Vivek Sagar Prasad putting India ahead early in the second half.
New Zealand managed to level the score with just 8 minutes remaining, but Captain Harmanpreet Singh secured the win by converting a penalty stroke in the dying minutes. India's 3-2 victory sets a positive tone for their campaign as they aim to build on this momentum.