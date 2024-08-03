India's Day 9 Schedule at Paris Olympics 2024: Key Events and Matches

As the Paris Olympics 2024 unfolds, Day 9 promises to be a thrilling one for Indian sports enthusiasts, with athletes across various disciplines vying for medals and making significant strides. Here’s a detailed look at India’s schedule and the key events for August 4:
Lovlina Borgohain
Time: 3:02 pm IST
Event: Women’s 75kg Quarter-finals
Opponent: Li Qian (China)
Tokyo bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain will be in the spotlight as she seeks to secure India’s fourth medal of the Games. Borgohain, who has made headlines with her impressive performances, will face Li Qian of China in the quarter-finals. A victory here would bring her closer to the podium and elevate India’s boxing credentials.
Lakshya Sen
Time: 3:30 pm IST
Event: Men’s Singles Semi-finals
Opponent: Viktor Axelsen (Denmark)
Lakshya Sen will be aiming to create history in men’s singles badminton. As the only Indian male shuttler to reach the semi-finals, Sen will take on the formidable Viktor Axelsen. A win would not only secure a medal for Sen but also mark a historic achievement as no Indian male shuttler has previously reached the final.
Indian Men’s Hockey Team
Time: 1:30 pm IST
Event: Men’s Quarter-finals
Opponent: Great Britain
The Indian men’s hockey team, which clinched bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, will face Great Britain in the quarter-finals. With hopes of bettering their Tokyo performance, the team is determined to advance further and improve on their previous medal color.
Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish Bhanwala
12:30 pm IST: 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men’s Qualification - Stage 1
4:30 pm IST: 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men’s Qualification - Stage 2
Maheshwari Chauhan and Raiza Dhillon
1:00 pm IST: Women’s Skeet Qualification (Day 2)
7:00 pm IST: Women’s Skeet Final (if qualified)
Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish Bhanwala will compete in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event, with two stages of qualification scheduled. In women’s skeet shooting, Maheshwari Chauhan and Raiza Dhillon will continue from Day 2 of qualification, with the final taking place later in the evening if they qualify.
Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar
Time: 12:30 pm IST
Event: Men’s Individual Stroke Play (Round 4)
In golf, Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar will complete their final round of the individual stroke play. Both golfers will be aiming to finish strong and improve their standings in this prestigious event.
Parul Chaudhary
Time: 1:35 pm IST
Event: Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1
Jeswin Aldrin
Time: 2:30 pm IST
Event: Men’s Long Jump Qualification
Parul Chaudhary will compete in the 3000m steeplechase Round 1, showcasing her endurance and skills. Meanwhile, Jeswin Aldrin will participate in the long jump qualification, aiming for a top performance to advance to the finals.
Vishnu Saravanan
Time: 3:35 pm IST
Event: Men’s Dinghy Race 7 and 8
Nethra Kumanan
Time: 6:05 pm IST
Event: Women’s Dinghy Race 7 and 8
In sailing, Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan will be back in action with their respective dinghy races. Both athletes will compete in races 7 and 8, striving for top positions and valuable points in their events.
As Day 9 unfolds, Indian athletes will be looking to make their mark across these events, showcasing their talent and determination. Fans can tune in to support and follow their journey as they aim to bring more accolades to India at the Paris Olympics 2024.