India's Hockey Team Wins Thrilling Shoot-Out, Books Semifinal Spot at Paris 2024

In an exhilarating quarterfinal clash at the Paris 2024 Olympics, India’s men’s hockey team emerged victorious against Great Britain, securing a 4-2 win via a shoot-out and booking their place in the semifinals. The dramatic victory sets up a semifinal showdown against either Germany or Argentina on August 6.
India started the match with strong momentum, earning three penalty corners in the first quarter. Despite their early dominance, Great Britain’s goalkeeper Ollie Payne made several crucial saves, keeping the game tightly contested.
The match took a pivotal turn in the 16th minute when Indian defender Amit Rohidas received a red card for lifting his stick dangerously during a one-on-one with Great Britain’s Will Calnan. This red card left India to play with just 10 men for the remainder of the match.
India managed to break the deadlock in the 22nd minute with a penalty corner goal from captain Harmanpreet Singh, marking his seventh goal of the Paris Olympics. However, Great Britain equalized just five minutes later through Lee Morton, who capitalized on a rebound to score.
Despite playing a man down, India’s goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and central defender Manpreet Singh, who stepped into Rohidas’ role, delivered stellar performances. Sreejesh made key saves to keep India in the game, and Manpreet’s defensive efforts were crucial in thwarting Great Britain’s attacks.
As the match progressed into the final quarter, India’s resolute defense and Sreejesh’s goalkeeping ensured the game was forced into a shoot-out. The shoot-out was fiercely competitive, with both teams tied at 2-2. Sreejesh's brilliance continued as he saved attempts from Conor Williamson and Philip Roper.
Lalit Kumar Upadhyay scored to put India ahead 3-2, and Raj Kumar Pal sealed the victory with a successful penalty shot, confirming India’s place in the semifinals.
With this hard-fought win, India’s hockey team remains in contention for a medal as they head into the next round of the tournament.