India's Medal Hopes Rise as Lovlina Takes on China's Li Qian in Paris Quarterfinals

Meanwhile, the Indian contingent in Paris has seen an impressive start, with all three medals coming from shooting events—marking the first time India has won more than two medals in a single sport at the Olympics. Manu Bhaker has been a standout performer, becoming the first Indian athlete post-Independence to win two medals in the same Olympics, following in the footsteps of Norman Pritchard in 1900. Bhaker's bronze in the women’s individual and mixed team 10m air pistol events, alongside Sarabjot Singh, set the tone for India’s campaign. Shooter Swapnil Kusale added another bronze in the men’s 50m air pistol three positions, further boosting India’s medal tally.