Lakshya Sen Falls Short in Paris 2024 Semifinals; Sets Sights on Bronze

Following his victory, Axelsen acknowledged the challenge posed by Sen. “This was definitely the toughest match for me in Paris so far. Lakshya started so well, but I was able to relax in the second game,” Axelsen said. He also expressed confidence in Sen’s future, stating, “I am sure four years from now, Lakshya Sen will be one of the favorites for gold in LA 2028. He has shown why he is such a strong contender.”