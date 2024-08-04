Lakshya Sen Falls Short in Paris 2024 Semifinals; Sets Sights on Bronze

Indian badminton star Lakshya Sen’s quest for gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics ended in the semifinals on Sunday, as he was defeated by reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen. The 22-year-old shuttler fought valiantly but lost 20-22, 14-21 to the world number two, despite holding significant leads at various points in the match.
Lakshya Sen, unseeded at the tournament, gave a strong performance against the towering Axelsen. Sen, buoyed by his straight-game victory over Chou Tien-chen in the quarterfinals, took an early 11-9 lead in the first game and extended it to 15-9. Despite having three game points at 20-17, Sen succumbed to unforced errors and Axelsen’s strategic play, losing the game 22-20.
The second game saw Sen start with an impressive 7-0 lead, but Axelsen soon found his rhythm, and Sen, struggling to maintain his pace, saw the game slip away. Axelsen's quick smashes and aggressive play helped him secure the second game 21-14 and the match.
Despite the setback, Sen remains in contention for a medal. He will face Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia in the bronze medal match on Monday, August 5, at 6 PM IST. Lee Zii Jia, who lost to Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the other semifinal, will be Sen’s opponent in the battle for third place.
Following his victory, Axelsen acknowledged the challenge posed by Sen. “This was definitely the toughest match for me in Paris so far. Lakshya started so well, but I was able to relax in the second game,” Axelsen said. He also expressed confidence in Sen’s future, stating, “I am sure four years from now, Lakshya Sen will be one of the favorites for gold in LA 2028. He has shown why he is such a strong contender.”
With his eyes now set on the bronze medal, Sen’s performance in Paris has showcased his potential and resilience, setting the stage for an exciting finish to his Olympic campaign.