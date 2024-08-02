Lakshya Sen Makes History with Epic Win, Advances to Olympic Semifinals

Lakshya Sen’s dream debut at the Olympics continues as the Indian shuttler secured a historic victory over 12th seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals of the Men’s Singles Badminton event on Friday. Sen’s thrilling performance, which saw him win in three games with scores of 19-21, 21-15, 21-12, marks a landmark achievement in Indian badminton history.
The match was a rollercoaster of intense rallies and high-octane action. Despite a tough start, where Chen took the first game 21-19, Sen showcased remarkable resilience and strategic brilliance to turn the tide. The 22-year-old Indian shuttler stormed back in the second game, winning 21-15, and then dominated the decider with a convincing 21-12 victory.
Sen’s journey to the semifinals has been nothing short of exceptional. Having previously defeated Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie and Indian compatriot HS Prannoy, Sen joins the ranks of Indian badminton greats like Parupalli Kashyap and Kidambi Srikanth, becoming the only male shuttler to reach the Olympic semifinals.
In an electrifying contest, both shuttlers exhibited their skills with some breathtaking smashes and strategic play. Chen initially led with powerful shots and a 3-point advantage, but Sen's tenacity and sharp reflexes allowed him to level the score. Despite Chen’s strong comeback in the first game, Sen’s aggression and perseverance turned the match in his favor.
In the decisive third game, Sen demonstrated his prowess by building a solid lead and closing out the match with a commanding performance. His victory not only highlights his exceptional talent but also stands as a significant milestone for Indian badminton.
Lakshya Sen is now set to face either Loh Kean Yew or Viktor Axelsen in the semifinals on August 4. His historic win positions him as the sole Indian shuttler with the potential to bring home Olympic glory, making him a beacon of hope for the nation.
With this triumph, Sen has etched his name into the annals of Olympic history, setting the stage for an exciting and anticipated semifinal clash.