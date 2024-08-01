Lt. Col. Kabilan Sai Ashok Becomes Youngest Indian Olympic Boxing Referee at Paris 2024

In a momentous achievement, Lieutenant Colonel Kabilan Sai Ashok, a serving Indian Army Officer, has made history by becoming the youngest Olympic boxing referee from India at the Paris 2024 Olympics. This accomplishment reflects his extraordinary dedication, professionalism, and adherence to the highest ethical standards, embodying the core values of the Indian Army.
Currently holding the position of Joint Secretary at the Services Sports Control Board, Lieutenant Colonel Ashok's role as an Olympic referee highlights his unwavering commitment to moral ethics, fair play, and excellence in sportsmanship. His presence at the Olympics ensures that the boxing matches are conducted with the utmost integrity and impartiality, upholding the true spirit of the Games.
The technical officials and referees, like Lieutenant Colonel Ashok, play a crucial yet often overlooked role in the success of the Olympics. Their commitment to maintaining the highest standards of fairness and ethical conduct is vital to preserving the integrity of the competition.
The Indian Army in a statement claimed that this remarkable achievement brings immense pride to the Indian Army and the nation, showcasing the talent and expertise of Indian officials on the global stage.
"Lieutenant Colonel Ashok's journey as the youngest Indian Olympic boxing referee is a testament to his dedication and the exceptional standards upheld by the Indian Army," the statement reads further.