Shooter Swapnil Kusale Brings Home India’s Third Medal in Paris 2024

Swapnil Kusale created history on Thursday by becoming the first Indian shooter to bag a medal in the 50m Rifle 3P event at the Olympics.
The Target Olympic Podium Scheme athlete recorded a score of 451.4 to be placed 3rd in the final round.
This is the third Bronze medal for India at the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympics.
QUALIFICATION ROUND:
Swapnil qualified for the final round after finishing 7th with a total score of 590.
Assistance under Procurement of Ammunition
Domestic training with a Personal Coach
Under TOPS: Rs.17,58,557/-
Under Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC): Rs.1,42,69,647/-
World Championship, Cairo (2022) - finished 4th winning Olympics 2024 quota place for the Country.
Asian Games 2022 - Gold in Team event. World Cup, Baku (2023) - Gold medal in the mixed team event and two silver medals in individual and team events
World Championship, Cairo (2022) - Bronze medal in team event.
World Cup, New Delhi (2021) - Gold medal in team event.
Swapnil Kusale was born in 1995, in a family with an agricultural background. In 2009, his father enrolled him on Maharashtra government's primary programme dedicated to Sports, Krida Prabhodini. After one year of hardcore physical training, he had to choose one sport and he chose shooting. In 2013, he became sponsored by Lakshya Sports.
In 2015, he won gold in 50m rifle prone 3 in the junior category in 2015 Asian Shooting Championships in Kuwait. He also won the 59th National Shooting Championship held in Tughlakabad ahead of Gagan Narang and Chain Singh in the 50m rifle-prone event. He repeated the same performance in 61st National Championship in Thiruvananthapuram by winning a gold in 50m rifle 3 positions.