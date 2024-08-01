Shooter Swapnil Kusale Brings Home India’s Third Medal in Paris 2024

Background

Swapnil Kusale was born in 1995, in a family with an agricultural background. In 2009, his father enrolled him on Maharashtra government's primary programme dedicated to Sports, Krida Prabhodini. After one year of hardcore physical training, he had to choose one sport and he chose shooting. In 2013, he became sponsored by Lakshya Sports.

In 2015, he won gold in 50m rifle prone 3 in the junior category in 2015 Asian Shooting Championships in Kuwait. He also won the 59th National Shooting Championship held in Tughlakabad ahead of Gagan Narang and Chain Singh in the 50m rifle-prone event. He repeated the same performance in 61st National Championship in Thiruvananthapuram by winning a gold in 50m rifle 3 positions.