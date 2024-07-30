Manika Batra Makes History as First Indian Paddler to Reach Olympic Pre-Quarters

In a thrilling display of skill and composure, India's Manika Batra outclassed French table tennis player Prithika Pavade in the women's singles round of 32 at the Paris Olympics. Batra secured a commanding 4-0 victory with game scores of 11-9, 11-6, 11-9, and 11-7 to become the first Indian table tennis player to reach the pre-quarterfinals at the Summer Olympics.
Batra's path to the round of 32 included a notable win against Great Britain's Anna Hursey in the Round of 64. The match was a rollercoaster, with Batra eventually triumphing 11-8, 12-10, 11-9, 9-11, 11-5. Despite a challenging fourth game where Hursey mounted a comeback, Batra's resilience and strategic play ensured her advancement.
In her latest match, Batra faced the local crowd favorite, Prithika Pavade, who has Indian roots and was born in France. Pavade, ranked 18th in the world, had been on a remarkable run, but Batra's superior play and tactical adjustments made the difference. Despite the enthusiastic support for Pavade, Batra's performance was exceptional, preventing her opponent from gaining momentum.
Batra, ranked 10 places higher than Pavade, expressed her satisfaction with the win. "I am happy that I beat a French player in Paris," she said. "I did not think of creating history and making the pre-quarters. There are more rounds, and I will take it match by match and give my best as I always do."
Batra also shared insights into her strategy, revealing that she initially planned to target Pavade's forehand but adapted her tactics after noticing Pavade's vulnerability on the backhand.
As the first Indian table tennis player to reach the pre-quarterfinals at the Summer Olympics, Batra remains focused on her upcoming challenges. "Staying relaxed helps me both on and off the court. I do breathing exercises that help me during the match. I will give my best to whoever I play against in the next round," she added.