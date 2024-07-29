Paris Olympics: Rohan Bopanna Hangs Racket After 1st Round Exit

Indian tennis legend Rohan Bopanna announced his retirement from the game on Monday following his first round exit in the men’s doubles event at the Paris Olympics.
Bopanna, who paired up with N Sriram Balaji, were defeated by French duo Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Gael Monfils in straight sets. “This will definitely go down as my last event for the country. I totally understand where I am and now, I am just going to be enjoying the tennis circuit as long as that goes,” he said after the match.
The 44-year-old further said, “This is already a big bonus for where I am. I never even thought that I'll be representing India for two decades. Right from 2002, making my debut and 22 years later still getting to represent India. I'm extremely proud of that.”
Rohan Bopanna took India to the closest to their first Olympic medal in tennis since Leander Paes’ bronze medal winning antics in Atlanta in 1996. Bopanna finished fourth playing alongside Sania Mirza in the mixed doubles event at the 2016 Rio Games.
Bopanna's retirement means that Indian tennis squad for the 2026 Asian Games to take place in Aichi-Nagoya will not contain his name.