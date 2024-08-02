Manu Bhaker Aims for Third Medal, Advances to 25m Pistol Final at Paris 2024

Manu Bhaker qualified for the final of the women's 25 pistol event at the Paris Olympics 2024 by coming second in the qualification round with a score of 590-24x.
Bhaker will compete for her third medal on Saturday (August 3) at 1 PM IST.
Esha Singh of India failed to advance to the final, finishing 18th with a score of 581-17x.
Manu Bhaker has two bronze medals from the Paris Olympics 2024 so far, in the 10m air pistol solo and mixed team events. The 22-year-old Haryana shooter will now attempt to change the colour of her medal on Saturday.
The women’s 25 pistol event which is divided into two stages saw Manu Bhaker score 294 in the precision stage and 296 in the rapid round. In the three series of precision rounds which involved 10 shots each, Manu Bhaker scored 87, 98, and 99, and added 100, 98, and 98 in three series of rapid stages which also included 10 shots per series.
Hungary's Veronika Major finished first in the qualification with a score of 592-28x, only two points ahead of Bhaker and the new European qualification record in the women's 25-meter pistol event.
Iran's Haniyeh Rostamiyan placed third with a score of 588-18X.