Manu Bhaker to Be India’s Flag Bearer at Paris Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony

In Paris, however, Bhaker turned the tide, entering the record books as the first female shooter from India to win an Olympic medal in shooting. Her twin bronze medals place her among an elite group of Indian athletes who have won multiple medals at the Summer Games. Bhaker joins the ranks of badminton star PV Sindhu, who won a silver at Rio 2016 and a bronze at Tokyo 2020, and wrestler Sushil Kumar, who earned bronze at Beijing 2008 and silver at London 2012.