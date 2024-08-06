Neeraj Chopra Qualifies for Javelin Final at Paris 2024 Olympics

Indian javelin sensation Neeraj Chopra has once again demonstrated his dominance by qualifying for the final of the javelin event at the Paris 2024 Olympics with a breathtaking first throw. The defending Olympic champion, who was placed in Group B of the qualification round, needed just one attempt to secure his place in the final, sending his spear to an impressive distance of 89.34 meters.
This throw not only secured his spot in the 12-man final but also surpassed his season's best mark of 88.36 meters, which he had set earlier this year at the Doha Diamond League in May 2024. Chopra's ability to deliver under pressure was on full display as he breached the automatic qualification mark of 84 meters with ease, showing the world why he is the reigning champion.
Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem also qualified for the final with his first throw, recording a distance of 86.59 meters. Nadeem's strong performance adds an exciting dimension to the final, with both athletes expected to put up a thrilling contest.
However, it was a disappointing day for the other Indian javelin thrower, Kishore Jena. Competing in Group A, Jena managed a best throw of 80.73 meters, which placed him 9th in his group, falling short of the 84-meter qualification mark. Despite a valiant effort, Jena's final throw of 80.21 meters was not enough to secure a spot in the final.
In a field of 32 athletes across two groups, only 12 have made it through to the final, setting the stage for a highly anticipated showdown. Neeraj Chopra’s form and confidence are undoubtedly high as he moves closer to defending his Olympic title, with millions of fans back home eagerly awaiting his performance.