Paris Olympics: Lakshya Sen’s Valiant Effort Falls Short of Historic Bronze

In a thrilling and hard-fought contest, Lakshya Sen came tantalizingly close to etching his name in Indian badminton history by securing a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The young Indian shuttler, who had narrowly missed out on the gold medal match after a loss to former World No. 1 Viktor Axelsen, fought valiantly in the bronze medal clash but eventually fell to Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia.
The match saw Sen take an early lead, winning the first game, but Lee’s resilience saw him bounce back to claim the next two games, denying Sen a podium finish. This result meant Sen missed out on joining the elite group of Indian badminton Olympians that includes PV Sindhu, who has won two Olympic medals, and Saina Nehwal. Despite the disappointment, Sen’s debut at the Games showcased his potential on the world stage.
“I had my chances in the second set. I could’ve definitely done better. Credit to him, he played better,” Sen shared in a post-match interview with JioCinema. Reflecting on the tournament, he added, “It has been quite a tough week overall. I was ready to give my 100 percent.”
Sen also revealed that an elbow injury sustained during the match affected his performance, stating, “In between the points, the blood was on the floor. Sometimes, it takes away the momentum. Just having that break in the game.”
At just 22 years old, Lakshya Sen has already built an impressive resume. Hailing from Almora in Uttarakhand, he announced his arrival on the global stage with a bronze medal at the 2021 World Championships in Huelva. He played a pivotal role in India’s historic Thomas Cup victory in 2022 and clinched gold in the men’s singles event at the Commonwealth Games the same year. Additionally, he was part of the Indian team that secured a silver medal in the men’s team event at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.
In his semifinal clash against Axelsen, Sen had shown promise with a 7-0 lead in the second game after a closely contested first game, which he lost 20-22. However, Axelsen’s experience and tactical acumen proved too strong, as he edged out Sen in a 54-minute encounter.
“If I would have closed the first game, then I would have had a better chance of closing the match. In the second game also, I started well but couldn’t keep the lead,” Sen reflected on his performance after the match.
Despite the near-miss, Lakshya Sen’s journey at the Paris Olympics has only strengthened his reputation as one of India’s brightest badminton talents, setting the stage for future successes on the global stage.