Paris 2024: India's Archery Hopes Dashed as Deepika Kumari Exits in Quarterfinals

India's hopes of clinching their first-ever Olympic medal in archery were dashed as star archer Deepika Kumari bowed out in the quarterfinals of the Women's Individual event at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Deepika faced a formidable opponent in South Korea's Suhyeon Nam, with the intense match going down to the wire before the Indian archer lost 6-4 in a five-set thriller.
The match began with Nam, the 19-year-old 2nd seed, setting the pace with a perfect 10 in her first shot. Unfazed, Deepika responded with a strong set of 9, 10, and 9 to score 28, edging out Nam's 26 and securing the first two points of the match.
The second set saw Deepika start confidently, hitting the bullseye with her first shot. However, a wayward shot that earned just 6 points allowed Nam to seize the set 28-25, leveling the match at 2-2.
In the third set, both archers showcased their skill, with Deepika managing to outshoot Nam 29-28 by finding the bullseye in her final shot. This set victory put Deepika ahead 4-2, inching her closer to a spot in the semifinals.
Nam, however, was not to be outdone. In the fourth set, she opened with another perfect 10, while a lapse in concentration led Deepika to score an 8 in her second shot. This allowed Nam to take the set 29-27, tying the match at 4-4.
With everything to play for in the fifth and final set, Nam once again started with a 10, putting pressure on the experienced Indian archer. Deepika fought valiantly, but Nam’s precision proved too much. The South Korean sealed the match with a bullseye, narrowly defeating Deepika in the final set to win 6-4 and advance to the semifinals.
Earlier in the competition, Deepika showcased her prowess by defeating Germany’s Michelle Kroppen in the 1/8 elimination round in a closely contested match. She also overcame the Netherlands’ Quinty Roeffen 6-2 in the Round of 32, securing her place in the Round of 16 alongside compatriot Bhajan Kaur. Unfortunately, Bhajan was eliminated by a strong Indonesian opponent.
Despite the heartbreaking loss, Deepika Kumari's performance at Paris 2024 remains a testament to her skill and determination, marking another significant chapter in her illustrious career.