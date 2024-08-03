Olympics, 2024

Paris 2024: India's Archery Hopes Dashed as Deepika Kumari Exits in Quarterfinals

India's hopes of clinching their first-ever Olympic medal in archery were dashed as star archer Deepika Kumari bowed out in the quarterfinals of the Women's Individual event at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
India's hopes of clinching their first-ever Olympic medal in archery were dashed as star archer Deepika Kumari bowed out in the quarterfinals of the Women's Individual event at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Deepika faced a formidable opponent in South Korea's Suhyeon Nam, with the intense match going down to the wire before the Indian archer lost 6-4 in a five-set thriller.

The match began with Nam, the 19-year-old 2nd seed, setting the pace with a perfect 10 in her first shot. Unfazed, Deepika responded with a strong set of 9, 10, and 9 to score 28, edging out Nam's 26 and securing the first two points of the match.

The second set saw Deepika start confidently, hitting the bullseye with her first shot. However, a wayward shot that earned just 6 points allowed Nam to seize the set 28-25, leveling the match at 2-2.

In the third set, both archers showcased their skill, with Deepika managing to outshoot Nam 29-28 by finding the bullseye in her final shot. This set victory put Deepika ahead 4-2, inching her closer to a spot in the semifinals.

Nam, however, was not to be outdone. In the fourth set, she opened with another perfect 10, while a lapse in concentration led Deepika to score an 8 in her second shot. This allowed Nam to take the set 29-27, tying the match at 4-4.

With everything to play for in the fifth and final set, Nam once again started with a 10, putting pressure on the experienced Indian archer. Deepika fought valiantly, but Nam’s precision proved too much. The South Korean sealed the match with a bullseye, narrowly defeating Deepika in the final set to win 6-4 and advance to the semifinals.

Earlier in the competition, Deepika showcased her prowess by defeating Germany’s Michelle Kroppen in the 1/8 elimination round in a closely contested match. She also overcame the Netherlands’ Quinty Roeffen 6-2 in the Round of 32, securing her place in the Round of 16 alongside compatriot Bhajan Kaur. Unfortunately, Bhajan was eliminated by a strong Indonesian opponent.

Despite the heartbreaking loss, Deepika Kumari's performance at Paris 2024 remains a testament to her skill and determination, marking another significant chapter in her illustrious career.

