Paris Olympics: Arjun Babuta Misses Medal by a Hair in Men’s 10m Air Rifle

Babuta, who showed promise throughout the event, had a strong chance for a top-three finish. However, a disappointing 9.5 on his final shot saw him fall short of a medal. The gold medal was claimed by China’s Sheng Lihao with a record-setting score of 252.2, while Sweden’s Victor Lindgren secured the silver with 251.4. Croatia’s Miran Maricic took home the bronze with a total score of 230.