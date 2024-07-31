Paris Olympics Roundup: How Indian Athletes Fared On Day 5

The Indian contingent at the Paris Olympics had a good day at office on Day 5 with several athletes coming close to securing podium finishes.
In Table Tennis, Sreeja Akula become only the second Indian player ever to make it into the Round of 16 of the Women's Singles event. Elsewhere, Manika Batra's heroin run came ton end against Japan's Miu Hirano.
Badminton star Lakshya Sen won against World Number 3 Jonatan Christie to progress to the knockout stages of the event. On the other hand, two-time Olympic medal winner PV Sindhu beat Kristin Kuuba of Estonia to enter the knockout stages in the Women's Singles event.
Olympic debutant Swapnil Kusale qualified for the final in the Men's Rifle 3 Position event. He will compete for a medal tomorrow. Kusale became the first ever Indian to qualify for the Olympic finals in a 3P event.
Anush Agarwalla became the first Indian to compete at the Olympic Games in Equestrian.
In the Archery Women's Individual event, veteran Deepika Kumari won against Quinty Roeffen to progress to the pre-quarterfinal elimination round.
Tokyo Olympics medal-winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain progressed to the quarterfinals of the Women's 75-kilogram event and is now just one win away from back-to-back podium finishes.