PV Sindhu Advances to Round of 16 at Paris 2024 Olympics

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu has secured her spot in the round of 16 at the Paris 2024 Olympics after dominating Group M in the women’s singles. Sindhu, who claimed a silver medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics and followed it up with a bronze in Tokyo 2020, showcased her class by defeating Estonia’s Kristin Kuuba 21-5, 21-10 in her final group-stage match on Wednesday.
Earlier, Sindhu had cruised past Maldives’ Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq with a convincing 21-9, 21-6 victory in her opening fixture, ensuring her top position in the group.
Sindhu now joins the Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in advancing to the knockout stage, keeping India’s badminton hopes alive.
In the upcoming round of 16, Sindhu faces a challenging rematch against China’s He Bing Jiao, the Group N topper. This encounter will be a repeat of their bronze medal match from Tokyo 2020, where Sindhu triumphed 21-13, 21-15, becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals.
Meanwhile, India’s Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy are set to play their final group-stage matches later today. Victories for both could lead to an all-Indian clash in the round of 16 in men’s singles.