PV Sindhu Advances to Round of 16 at Paris 2024 Olympics

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu has secured her spot in the round of 16 at the Paris 2024 Olympics after dominating Group M in the women’s singles. Sindhu, who claimed a silver medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics and followed it up with a bronze in Tokyo 2020, showcased her class by defeating Estonia’s Kristin Kuuba 21-5, 21-10 in her final group-stage match on Wednesday.