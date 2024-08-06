Vinesh Phogat Makes Historic Olympic Final Appearance Amidst Past Protests

Timeline of Events Leading to the Olympics:

· January 2023: Vinesh, alongside fellow wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, protested at Jantar Mantar against WFI President Brij Bhushan, accusing him of sexual abuse and intimidation. Their protest ended after a meeting with then-Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, who promised an investigation.

· April 2023: The WFI announced elections in May following the investigation. Vinesh suspended her training plans in Sweden to resume protests at Jantar Mantar.

· May 2023: The wrestlers were detained by Delhi Police while marching towards the new Parliament building. They later immersed their medals in the river Ganga in Haridwar.

· June 2023: The wrestlers suspended their protest after government assurances regarding the investigation and election process. They vowed to continue their fight in court.