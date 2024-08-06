Vinesh Phogat Makes Historic Olympic Final Appearance Amidst Past Protests

In a historic achievement, Vinesh Phogat has secured a spot in the women’s 50kg freestyle wrestling final at the Paris Olympics 2024. On Tuesday, Phogat defeated Cuba’s Yusleylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 to advance to the final, becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach an Olympic final. She will face Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the USA in the championship match on Wednesday.
Phogat's path to the final has been remarkable. Earlier in the tournament, she stunned world No. 1 and defending champion Yui Susaki of Japan in the Round of 16. She then edged out Ukraine’s Oksana Livach in the quarterfinals before her decisive win over Lopez Guzman.
This achievement marks Phogat’s third Olympic campaign, setting a record for the most appearances by a female Indian wrestler in the quadrennial event. Her journey to the final comes after a challenging period, including significant protests against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
Timeline of Events Leading to the Olympics:
· January 2023: Vinesh, alongside fellow wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, protested at Jantar Mantar against WFI President Brij Bhushan, accusing him of sexual abuse and intimidation. Their protest ended after a meeting with then-Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, who promised an investigation.
· April 2023: The WFI announced elections in May following the investigation. Vinesh suspended her training plans in Sweden to resume protests at Jantar Mantar.
· May 2023: The wrestlers were detained by Delhi Police while marching towards the new Parliament building. They later immersed their medals in the river Ganga in Haridwar.
· June 2023: The wrestlers suspended their protest after government assurances regarding the investigation and election process. They vowed to continue their fight in court.
· August 2023: Vinesh suffered a knee injury during training, forcing her withdrawal from the Asian Games. Blame was exchanged between Vinesh and Brij Bhushan regarding the suspension of the national federation by United World Wrestling (UWW).
· December 2023: Vinesh protested the election of Sanjay Singh as WFI president, returned her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awards, and witnessed Sakshi Malik's retirement.
· February 2024: The UWW lifted the suspension of the WFI, provided assurances against discriminatory actions, and Vinesh won gold in the 55kg category at the nationals.
· March 2024: Vinesh competed in both 50kg and 53kg categories in a single day at the Asian wrestling championships and emerged victorious in the lighter division.
· April 2024: She secured her Paris Olympics quota by reaching the final at the Asian Olympic qualifier.
· August 2024: Phogat’s journey culminated in her reaching the Olympic semifinals and then the final, where she has already secured a medal for India.
Phogat's story is not just about her wrestling prowess but also her resilience in overcoming significant hurdles in her career. Her performance at the Paris Olympics stands as a testament to her dedication and perseverance through challenging times.